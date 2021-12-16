Rajasthan announces govt job to 1971 war martyrs' kin

Rajasthan govt announces govt job to 1971 war martyrs' kin

Gehlot said he is proud of being the Chief Minister of a state where every house has the spirit of martyrdom

Jaipur,
  • Dec 16 2021, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 19:35 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot pays tribute to martyrs during the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebration, at Amar Jawan Jyoti in Jaipur, Thursday. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced government jobs to kin of 1971 Indo-Pak War martyrs from the state.

He made the announcement while addressing a programme on Vijay Diwas at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

As per the existing rules, anyone dependent of those martyred between August 15, 1947, and December 31, 1970, is given a government job.

Also read: India Gandhi took 32 bullets for country but ignored on 1971 War anniversary: Rahul

The new rule will extend the cut off to December 31, 1971, paving the way for appointments of the dependents of soldiers martyred in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Gehlot said the new rule will be extended to include the son and daughter of the martyr's daughter (Navasa-Navasi), even if adopted, as dependents.

The son and daughter of the martyr's brother and sister too will be reckoned as dependents, he said.

Gehlot said he is proud of being the Chief Minister of a state where every house has the spirit of martyrdom to protect the borders of the country.

On the occasion, he met and honoured the dependents of the officers and soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 War. 

