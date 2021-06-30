Rajasthan govt misusing agencies, alleges Raje

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday accused the state government of misusing its agencies and accused CM Ashok Gehlot of the bid to defame the RSS and the BJP.

Raje's statement has come on a day the Congress demanded the arrest of senior RSS leader Nimbaram in a graft case involving the alleged demand for Rs 20 crore "commission" from a firm engaged in door-to-door garbage collection here.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had on Tuesday arrested suspended Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor and BJP leader Somya Gurjar's husband Rajaram Gurjar and a representative of BVG company on corruption charges in the case.

The case was registered on the basis of a video clip that surfaced on social media, in which Rajaram Gurjar and the company representative are allegedly seen engaged in a conversation related to the Rs 20 crore "commission" from the firm for getting its payment released from the municipal body.

RSS regional pracharak Nimbaram is also seen sitting with them in the video.

“Government agencies are being misused to hide its failures and divert people's attention from issues of public interest," Raje said in a statement.

She further said, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is misusing power. Gehlot has only one agenda…to defame the BJP and the Sangh."