Rajasthan: Nagaur records maximum number of pornography cases in last four years

Over 400 cases of production, transmission and storage of pornography have been registered in Rajasthan and 257 people arrested for it in the last four years, according to the state Home Department.

Of the total cases registered in the state from 2019 to 2022, the highest were in Nagaur at 73 followed by 46 in education hub Kota and 42 in Hanumangarh district.

However, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur and Bundi districts did not register a single case of pornography in the last four years.

In Nagaur, 55 people were arrested in cases related to pornography followed by 41 in Kota and 30 in Hanumangarh, 17 in Barmer and 12 in Bikaner district. Investigation in several cases is pending.

"As far as cases related to child pornography is concerned, action has been taken on internet service providers and several websites have been blocked," Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said.

He said the department is also running various campaigns in government and private colleges to raise awareness about child pornography and cyber crimes.

According to the data provided by Rajasthan's Home Department in the state assembly, 107 websites were blocked by sending notices under sections of the IT Act to all internet service providers by searching child porn websites uploaded on search engines by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police.

In July, a government school principal in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district was arrested in a pornography case. The accused principal Ramesh Chandra Katara had stated that he was addicted to porn and sexually abused girls after watching porn. The principal had allegedly raped six minor school girls.

In Jaipur, three people were arrested for watching and sharing child pornography.

An FIR was registered against three people identified as Sirajuddin, Mohammad Rafi and Akhlaq under different sections of the Information Technology Act and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the three accused not only watched child pornography but also shared them on social media platforms.

According to the police, 37 seminars have been organised in the state in the last four years for raising awareness about cyber crimes and child pornography.

Awareness campaigns are also being organised on TV and radio by police officials besides through social media platforms.

Under Awaaz Abhiyan, 83,491 people were made aware by holding 2,990 meetings. Under Know your Student-Know your Police, 4,20,989 boys and girls have been made aware in 9,292 schools.