IPL 2024 | Ishan Kishan reprimanded, fined 10% of match fee for breach of IPL Code of Conduct

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.

It also includes abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match, even though the IPL organisers didn't clarify Kishan's offence.