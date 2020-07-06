Rajasthan reports five Covid-19 deaths, 524 new cases

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 06 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 22:25 ist

Rajasthan reported five more Covid-19 deaths on Monday, taking their number to 461 as 524 fresh cases of the infection surfaced in the state.

With this, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 20,688.

While two deaths were reported from Ajmer, one fatality each was reported in Jaipur and Nagaur, besides the death of a patient from outside the state, officials said.

Of the new cases reported, 80 are in Pali, 65 in Bharatpur, 58 in Jalore, 55 in Alwar, 47 in Jaipur, 28 in Ajmer, 26 in Bikaner, 25 each in Jodhpur and Barmer, 21 in Nagaur, 11 in Dholpur, 10 in Udaipur, besides cases in other districts of the state.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The new cases include Pramod Sharma, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for claiming to be an agent of a senior police officer and accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh.

All police officials who came in his contact have been quarantined, health department officials said here.

There are 3,949 active cases in the state. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Rajasthan

