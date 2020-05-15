Rajasthan minister airlifted to Gurgaon hospital

Rajasthan social justice minister airlifted to Gurgaon hospital

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  May 15 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 15:49 ist

Rajasthan's Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Bhanwarlal Meghwal was on Friday airlifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon for further treatment.

A special plane took off for Gurgaon from Jaipur Airport on Friday morning.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and health minister Raghu Sharma were present at the airport when the flight departed. Gehlot has wished Meghwal a quick recovery.

Earlier admitted at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, Meghwal had to be shifted after Asthma specialist Dr. Virendra Singh and the minister’s family members expressed their desire to get him treated at the Gurgaon hospital.

Meghwal was hospitalised on Wednesday night after suffering a paralytic stroke.

