Rajouri attack: Cordon-and-search ops intensified to find suspected terrorists

Security forces on Monday intensified a cordon-and-search operation by inducting additional personnel to track down two suspected terrorists involved in an attack on a particular community in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Four civilians were killed and six injured after the suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in Upper Dangri village on Sunday evening, according to officials.

"The cordon-and-search operation has been intensified. It was resumed this morning and additional troops have been inducted," a senior police officer told PTI.

In Rajouri town, people along with the bodies of those killed in the attack gathered at Dangri chowk and blocked roads. They are demanding that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha come to the protest site, officials said.

On the hunt for the suspected terrorists, the officer said the army, police, special operation group and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are involved in the cordon-and-search operation. Drones and sniffer dogs have also been deployed, the officials said.

Security has been beefed up in view of the attack in Rajouri, where there is a complete shutdown in protest against the killings.

On the Sunday attack, the officials, quoting eyewitnesses, said two suspected terrorists were spotted in the village around 7 pm and they opened indiscriminate firing on three houses near a temple and fled.

“The firing ended within 10 minutes. First, they attacked a house in Upper Dangri and then they moved 25 metres away and shot at several people there (at another house)," an official said, adding that they while fleeing the village fired on a third house.

Eyewitnesses said they resorted to heavy firing after confirming the identity of civilians.

Of the injured, two were airlifted to the GMC hospital in Jammu from Rajouri last night for specialised treatment.

They have been operated on and their condition is being monitored, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, who along with Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar visited the GMC hospital, said police, along with the army and the CRPF, have launched a massive search operation to nab the two “armed men” behind the attack at Upper Dhangri village.