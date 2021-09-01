Ramacharyulu named Rajya Sabha's Secretary General

Parasaram Pattabhi Kesava Ramacharyulu has been appointed as Rajya Sabha's Secretary General from Wednesday. He is the first officer from the Upper House's Secretariat to rise to the position in the past 70 years.

Ramacharyulu, who joined the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in 1983 after spending a year in Lok Sabha Secretariat, has been Secretary in the Upper House's Secretariat since 2018.

The 64-year-old officer is the "first insider" to have risen from the ranks of the Secretariat as its head since the Rajya Sabha came into being in 1952. Nine such insiders have become the Secretary General of Lok Sabha so far.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu appointed Ramacharyulu, who holds a PhD from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for his work on 'Committee Systems of Indian Parliament and the US Congress: A Comparative Study' in 2005, after Desh Dipak Verma demitted office as Secretary General after serving for four years.

Ramacharyulu has around 40 years of experience of handling various aspects of the functioning of the Parliament. He has also served as Special Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Legislature in 2017.

A Master of Arts in Political Science, he has attended various domestic and foreign training programmes, including Change Management and Human Resources in London, Legislative Drafting at International Legislative Drafting Institute, Washington and Parliamentary Exchange Programmes in the European Parliament, Brussels.

He has also visited the US, the UK, Canada, Belgium, South Africa, Bangladesh, Qatar and Bangladesh on official assignments.