Ramacharyulu named Rajya Sabha's Secretary General

Ramacharyulu named Rajya Sabha's Secretary General

Ramacharyulu has around 40 years of experience of handling various aspects of the functioning of the Parliament

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 14:53 ist
Parasaram Pattabhi Kesava Ramacharyulu. Credit: Special Arrangement

Parasaram Pattabhi Kesava Ramacharyulu has been appointed as Rajya Sabha's Secretary General from Wednesday. He is the first officer from the Upper House's Secretariat to rise to the position in the past 70 years.

Ramacharyulu, who joined the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in 1983 after spending a year in Lok Sabha Secretariat, has been Secretary in the Upper House's Secretariat since 2018.

The 64-year-old officer is the "first insider" to have risen from the ranks of the Secretariat as its head since the Rajya Sabha came into being in 1952. Nine such insiders have become the Secretary General of Lok Sabha so far.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu appointed Ramacharyulu, who holds a PhD from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for his work on 'Committee Systems of Indian Parliament and the US Congress: A Comparative Study' in 2005, after Desh Dipak Verma demitted office as Secretary General after serving for four years.

Ramacharyulu has around 40 years of experience of handling various aspects of the functioning of the Parliament. He has also served as Special Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Legislature in 2017.

A Master of Arts in Political Science, he has attended various domestic and foreign training programmes, including Change Management and Human Resources in London, Legislative Drafting at International Legislative Drafting Institute, Washington and Parliamentary Exchange Programmes in the European Parliament, Brussels.

He has also visited the US, the UK, Canada, Belgium, South Africa, Bangladesh, Qatar and Bangladesh on official assignments.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

M Venkaiah Naidu
Rajya Sabha
Parliament
Jawaharlal Nehru University
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

How the Taliban uses 'night letters' to intimidate

How the Taliban uses 'night letters' to intimidate

'Must get ruthless again': Root urges Eng ahead of Test

'Must get ruthless again': Root urges Eng ahead of Test

Speaking truth to power

Speaking truth to power

New US challenge in Afghanistan: Coping with Taliban

New US challenge in Afghanistan: Coping with Taliban

Naomi Osaka finds a new purpose to play tennis

Naomi Osaka finds a new purpose to play tennis

Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California

Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

 