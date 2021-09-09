SC stays all proceedings before HC in RIL-Future deal

Reliance Retail-Future Group deal: Supreme Court stays all proceedings in case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 09 2021, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 13:34 ist
Kishore Biyani, Jeff Bezos and Mukesh Ambani: Credit: Bloomberg/AFP/Reuters Photos

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed all proceedings before the Delhi High Court relating to a case against the Future Group-Reliance Retail deal, which has been challenged by Amazon.

The apex court has asked the NCLT, SEBI and CCI not to pass any final order relating to the case for four weeks. 

More to follow...

