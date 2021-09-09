Reliance Retail-Future Group deal: Supreme Court stays all proceedings in case

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed all proceedings before the Delhi High Court relating to a case against the Future Group-Reliance Retail deal, which has been challenged by Amazon.
The apex court has asked the NCLT, SEBI and CCI not to pass any final order relating to the case for four weeks.
More to follow...
