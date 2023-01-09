Conversion should not be given political colour: SC

Religious conversion a serious issue, should not be given political colour: SC

SC was hearing a petition seeking direction to the Centre and states to take tough steps to control fraudulent religious conversions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2023, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 16:54 ist
Forced religious conversion may pose a danger to national security and impinge on the religious freedom of citizens, the top court had said recently and asked the Centre to step in and make sincere efforts to tackle the "very serious" issue. Credit: PTI Photo

Observing that religious conversion is a serious issue which should not be given a political colour, the Supreme Court on Monday sought the assistance of Attorney General R Venkataramani on a plea seeking direction to the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversions.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar asked Venkataramani to appear in the matter in which the petitioner sought a check on religious conversions through "intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits", and assist as amicus curiae.

"We want your assistance also, AG. Religious conversions by force, allurement etc. There are ways and ways, anything by allurement, if that is happening, when what should be done? What are the corrective measures?" the bench said.

Also Read | Joshimath subsidence: SC asks petitioner to mention on Tuesday for urgent listing of PIL

At the outset, senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for Tamil Nadu, called the petition a "politically motivated" PIL, insisting there was no question of such conversions in the state.

The bench took objection and remarked," You may have different reasons to be agitated like this. Don't convert court proceedings into other things. ... We are concerned for the entire state. If it is happening in your state, it is bad. If not, good. Do not see it as targeting one state. Do not make it political."

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking direction to the Centre and states to take tough steps to control fraudulent religious conversions.

Also Read | Supreme Court rejects plea against formation of committees for examining UCC related issues

Forced religious conversion may pose a danger to national security and impinge on the religious freedom of citizens, the top court had said recently and asked the Centre to step in and make sincere efforts to tackle the "very serious" issue.

The court had warned a "very difficult situation" will emerge if proselytisation through deception, allurement and intimidation is not stopped.

The Gujarat government had told the top court at an earlier hearing that freedom of religion does not include the right to convert others, and requested it to vacate a high court stay on the provision of a state law that mandates prior permission of the district magistrate for conversion through marriage.

The Supreme Court had on September 23 sought responses from the Centre and others to the plea.

Upadhyay has submitted in his petiton that forced religious conversion is a nationwide problem which needs to be tackled immediately. "The injury caused to the citizens is extremely large because there is not even one district which is free of religious conversion by 'hook and crook'," he claimed in the petition.

"Incidents are reported every week throughout the country where conversion is done by intimidating, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits and also by using black magic, superstition, miracles but Centre and States have not taken stringent steps to stop this menace," said the plea filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

The plea has also sought directions to the Law Commission of India to prepare a report as well as a Bill to control religious conversion by intimidation and through monetary benefits.

The matter will be heard next on February 7.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Religious conversion

What's Brewing

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

How to make retirement planning simpler

How to make retirement planning simpler

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

Fox and the family

Fox and the family

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

 