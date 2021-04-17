Remdesivir injections 'stolen' from govt hospital in MP

Remdesivir injections 'stolen' from govt hospital in Madhya Pradesh

Shortage of Remdesivir injections has been reported from various parts of Madhya Pradesh which are battling a surge in Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 17 2021, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 23:12 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo\

A large quantity of Remdesivir injections, which are in high demand for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, have been found to be "stolen" from the stock of the state-run Hamidia Hospital here in Madhya Pradesh.

“I have received the information about the theft of the injections. This is a very serious matter. Divisional Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat and Bhopal Deputy Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali have reached the spot and started investigations, “ MP Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang told reporters at the facility on Saturday.

Shortage of Remdesivir injections has been reported from various parts of Madhya Pradesh which are battling a surge in Covid-19 cases.

On April 16, Madhya Pradesh recorded 11,045 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest one-day spike so far, taking the state's infection count to 3,84,563, as per the state health department.

The overall fatality count rose to 4,425 as 60 more patients succumbed to the infection. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 89,052 new cases and 439 fatalities since the beginning of April.

Remdesivir
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Madhya Pradesh

