Republic Day 2020: Multi-layered security cover in Delhi

The national capital has been brought under a multi-layered security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a hawk-eyed vigil for the 71st Republic Day celebrations where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest.

Facial recognition system and drones are part of the measures taken by the Delhi Police for the occasion and 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil, officials said.

Special security arrangements have been made for Brazilian President Bolsonaro, who is the chief guest for the Republic Day parade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Zone) Eish Singhal said.

Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on Sunday, the officials said.

Hundreds of CCTV cameras have also been installed as part of the security arrangements, including at least 150 cameras in areas covering Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Yamuna Khadar, they said.

"We have a four-layered security arrangement. Inner, middle, outer and one along the border areas across the national capital," Singhal said, adding that drones will be also deployed.

"Around 5,000 to 6,000 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in New Delhi district along with 50 companies of paramilitary forces," he added.

The main zone of Rajpath will be closed till 12 pm on Sunday. The facial recognition system of Delhi Police will also be set up at vantage points for suspect identification.

More than 2,000 Traffic Police personnel have been deployed for smooth flow of traffic and facilitation of spectators and visitors to the venue.

Police personnel have been directed to stay alert since Delhi elections are also around the corner.

Anti-terror measures like tenant and servant verification, border checking, security of vital installations, malls and markets, patrolling in heavy footfall areas are being taken, the officials said.

The police have also asked hotels, taxi and auto drivers to remain alert. In view of the heightened security, patrolling in public places has been intensified.

"We have intensified patrolling in public places. Group patrolling, night patrolling and vehicle checking is being carried out with the help of Central Armed Police Forces. Frisking at metro stations, railway stations, airport and bus terminals has also been tightened," a senior police official said.

Apart from securing the main venue at Rajpath, adequate security and traffic arrangements for the 'At Home' function at Rashtrapati Bhavan have been made.

The security personnel have identified vulnerable spots such as crowded markets, railway stations, bus stands and other high-value establishments, and efforts are being made to secure them with the deployment of extra police force.

A city-wide alert is also being exercised for the Republic Day, the officials said.

A traffic advisory has also been issued about the police's elaborate arrangement for route diversions for Sunday.

No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday till the parade gets over on Sunday.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aerial systems, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of the city till February 15, according to an advisory.

It has also asked people to report to the nearest police station incase they see any unidentified object or suspicious person.