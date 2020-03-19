Restrictions placed in Kashmir after woman tests positive for COVID-19

With first case of COVID-19 tested positive in Kashmir, authorities on Thursday placed restrictions on the movement of people as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The restrictions were imposed a day after a 67-year-old woman from Khanyar area of old city Srinagar, who had returned on March 16 from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah (small Hajj), tested positive for COVID-19.

Barricades and concertina wires were erected at many places on the roads that lead towards the old city. Reports said that restrictions have been also imposed in neighboring Budgam district in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The residents in many parts of Srinagar resorted to panic buying amid coronavirus scare. People in large numbers visited shops in many parts of Srinagar to stock on food and rations.

Reports of people crowding grocery and general stores were received from many other parts of Srinagar even as Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary assured the administration will ensure effective services and supplies.

In a series of tweets, Choudhary urged people to cooperate, underlining that the restrictions on public gatherings, assembly and movement in many areas are aimed at avoiding the spread of any likely cases of covid-19. “Pl (please) cooperate,” he said.

The government also banned all types of public transport including buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and auto passenger services in Srinagar district with immediate effect till further orders.

“To mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, It is hereby ordered that no Bus Service/ Mini Bus Service/Maxi Cab Service/Auto Passenger Service shall ply in District Srinagar with immediate effect till further orders,” reads an order issued by Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir.

“Further, no public transport shall enter District Srinagar from the North, South, or central District of Kashmir Division,” added the order.

Kashmir University (KU) also suspended all academic and administrative activities across all its campuses till March 28. Also, the University administration postponed all the interviews scheduled up to March 31.