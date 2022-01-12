Retd Justice Indu Malhotra to head panel probing PM Modi's security breach in Punjab

PM security breach: Indu Malhotra to head probe panel

The Prime Minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur last week

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
  • Jan 12 2022, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 11:34 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade stuck on a flyover, in Ferozepur. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed former top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra as head of an inquiry panel to probe Prime Minister's security breach in Punjab last week.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said a sensitive issue relating to security breach of the PM cannot be left to one-sided inquiry by the Centre or the State government.

"A judicially-trained mind should probe the matter and submit a report to the earliest," the bench said.

The court stayed the proceedings before the inquiry committees set up by the Centre and the Punjab government.

The top court, which pronounced its order on a writ petition filed by NGO 'Lawyers Voice', said other members of the inquiry panel would include the Director General of the NIA or his nominee not below the rank of IG, DGP of Chandigarh UT, ADGP (Security), Punjab and Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana HC.

The court said the inquiry panel would look into the cause of breach and suggest measures and safeguards required for such safety of the Prime Minister or such other protectees. 

The Prime Minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur last week. The incident forced the PM to cancel his rally and other events planned in poll-bound Punjab.

The plea filed in the top court alleged lapse in the security of the Prime Minister was occasioned clearly in connivance with the Punjab Police.

On Monday, the top court had orally said it would appoint a retired Supreme Court judge to head the probe panel. 

India News
Punjab
Supreme Court
Narendra Modi

