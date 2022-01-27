Ahead of Budget, RS floor leaders to meet on Jan 31st

RS floor leaders to meet virtually on January 31st ahead of Budget

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2022, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 10:57 ist
Virtual meeting of the Rajya Sabha floor leaders, ahead of the budget session of the Parliament, will be held on January 31st, chaired by Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

More to follow...

 

