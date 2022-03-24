Ruckus in Delhi Assembly, BJP members marshalled out

Ruckus in Delhi Assembly, BJP members marshalled out

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 24 2022, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2022, 15:00 ist
Delhi Assembly. Credit: Twitter/ @DelhiAssembly

A war of words erupted between AAP and BJP members in the Delhi assembly on Thursday after a legislator of the ruling party, Somnath Bharti, alleged that the BJP and the RSS were opposing the installation of a high-mast tricolour in his constituency.

Opposition BJP also called legislators of the AAP part of the "tukde tukde gang" as members of both parties entered the Well of the House.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel directed that BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Jitendra Mahajan be marshalled out of the House.

The ruckus took place after AAP's Malviya Nagar MLA Bharti said that the RSS and the BJP were opposing installation of the high-mast tricolour at the Surya Sen Park in Malviya Nagar.

RSS and BJP men have said that it cannot be installed in the park as a 'shakha' of the RSS was held there, he claimed.

The BJP MLAs opposed Bharti, and Mahajan called AAP members part of the tukde tukde gang.

Amid the ruckus, Goel told the BJP MLAs that he won't tolerate misbehavior and hooliganism.

After the BJP MLAs were marshalled out, he said Bharti had informed in writing that he would raise the issue.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Bharti has raised a very serious issue and "this is a serious matter for our country's pride".

"We had announced that we would be installing tricolours at various places. If any BJP councillor is not allowing installation of the tricolour then it's the highest degree of treason. BJP councillor is not allowing the tricolour to be installed. The BJP should be ashamed and apologise to the country. We will give our lives and install the tricolour here," Sisodia said.

Cries of Bharat Mata ki Jai resonated through the House after Sisodia's speech.

Delhi
India News
BJP
AAP
Indian Politics

