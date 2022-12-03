SAD leader Majithia asks Punjab DGP to confirm detention of Goldy Brar

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday asked the Punjab Police chief to confirm the news of detention of gangster Goldy Brar in the US, saying he did not trust the statement of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on it.

Mann had on Friday in Ahmedabad said that Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, had been detained in the US, and he will "definitely be brought to India" and placed in the custody of the Punjab Police "very soon."

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Majithia accused Mann of lying to people.

The former state minister claimed that he had information that Brar had not been held yet, that the CM’s statement on Brar was "misleading."

"I do not trust Mann's statement. Will DGP, Punjab (Gaurav Yadav) confirm that Brar has been held in the USA. If he has really been held, then make it public," said Majithia.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 in his car.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has since claimed responsibility for the singer's brutal murder. A red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, was issued against him.

Moosewala's murder was in retaliation to Youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

A native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, Brar had left for Canada on a student visa in 2017.

Brar was also a key conspirator in the Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder incident which took place last month.