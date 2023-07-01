SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

Samajwadi Party workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Akhilesh Yadav's birthday

A party worker who organised the celebration said they could have distributed sweets but 'even the sweets have become expensive'.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 01 2023, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 16:32 ist
Supporters celebrate Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's birthday with a tomato-cake to highlight the soaring prices of the vegetable. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party workers in Varanasi celebrated its chief Akhilesh Yadav's 50th birthday on Saturday by cutting a tomato-shaped cake and distributing tomatoes among people to underline its rising prices.

A party worker who organised the celebration said they could have distributed sweets but "even the sweets have become expensive". 

"We always celebrate the birthday of our leader with pomp. But, this time, the price rise is at an all-time high. We could have distributed sweets but even the sweets have become expensive. Tomatoes are priced at Rs 120 per kg. In our villages, we eat chapatis with tomato chutney, but even that is being snatched away from our plates," he told PTI.

Read | Lessons in the rise of tomato prices

"So, we are distributing tomatoes, and also cutting a cake resembling a tomato," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati greeted Yadav on his birthday.

"Birthday greetings to the national president of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav. May Lord Ram give good health to you," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mayawati wished Yadav good health and a long life.

Akhilesh Yadav, a four-time Lok Sabha MP, is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017, and a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (once) from 2012 to 2018.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
tomatoes
Tomato
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Jodie Turner-Smith boards cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares'

Jodie Turner-Smith boards cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares'

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

 