Poonia apologises for controversial state budget remark

Satish Poonia apologises for his remarks comparing state budget with dark-skinned bride

The remarks drew strong criticism with the ruling Congress targeting him for using such a language against women

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Feb 24 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 16:04 ist
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia. Credit: DH File Photo

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday apologized for his controversial remark comparing the state budget with a dark-complexioned bride after getting a makeover.

Talking to reporters after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented the Budget for the year 2022-23 on Wednesday, Poonia had said, "It seems to be a 'daubed up' budget. It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup.”

The remarks drew strong criticism with the ruling Congress targeting him for using such a language against women.

"I was giving reaction to the budget during which I spontaneously spoke a few words. Usually, I do not use such words. If my words have hurt someone's sentiments, then I humbly apologize," he said in a video statement.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Chairperson of Rajasthan Commission for Women Rehana Rayaz, and others had condemned Poonia's statement. 

