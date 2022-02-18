SC declines plea for urgent listing by Sulli Deals app accused

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a plea for urgent listing of a petition for clubbing of multiple FIRs, in connection with offences related to App ‘Sulli deal of the day’.

Advocate Sahil Bhaliak mentioned the plea before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana.

He said multiple FIRs have been filed against his client and sought urgent listing of the matter.

“The plea is covered by TT Anthony’s judgment," he said.

“If you have committed a crime. You’ll have to face it. Covered or uncovered will be decided at the date of hearing,” the CJI said, declining his plea.

The plea by accused Aumkareshwar Thakur was filed on January 24 this year praying for clubbing of various FIRs filed throughout the country with respect to offences relating to app namely ‘Sulli deal of the day’.

He faced FIRs in New Delhi, Noida, and Mumbai.

The app had created a major uproar last year for targeting Muslim women and uploading their images without their consent.

The plea claimed that the successive registration of FIRs in Delhi, UP and Maharashtra is beyond the purview of Section 154 and 156 of CrPC and is a case of abuse of statutory power by different investigating agencies.

The first FIR was registered on July 7, 2021, by the special cell of the Delhi Police under Section 354-A (3) of the IPC, alleging that ‘Github’, a hosting platform, has created portal namely ‘Sulli deal of the day’ and that they have uploaded hundreds of pictures of women on their platform without their consent.

According to Delhi police, one Neeraj Bishnoi, arrested in connection with portal ‘Bullibai’, disclosed the petitioner’s name and alleged he was behind the creation of the ‘Sulli deal of the day’. Thakur was arrested from his residence in Indore on January 8, this year.

Check out the latest videos from DH: