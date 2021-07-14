SC notice to UP govt over decision to hold Kawad Yatra

SC issues notice to UP govt over decision to hold Kawad Yatra amid Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2021, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 11:12 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Taking suo motu cognizance of Uttar Pradesh's decision to allow the Kawad Yatra during Covid-19, the Supreme Court of India has issued notices to the state government.

The matter will be heard Friday, July 16.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday allowed the yatra from July 25 despite concerns raised in various quarters over the risk posed by such events in triggering a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has cancelled the 'Kawad Yatra' in view of a possible third wave.

 

More to follow...

Uttar Pradesh
Covid-19
Yogi Adityanath
Supreme Court

