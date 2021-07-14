SC issues notice to UP govt over decision to hold Kawad Yatra amid Covid-19

Taking suo motu cognizance of Uttar Pradesh's decision to allow the Kawad Yatra during Covid-19, the Supreme Court of India has issued notices to the state government.

#BREAKING Supreme Court bench headed by Justice RF Nariman takes suo motu cognizance of the decision of Uttar Pradesh Govt to allow Kanwar Yatra amid COVID19 crisis Notice issued to Uttar Pradesh govt. Matter to be heard on July 16#supremecourt #kanwaryatra pic.twitter.com/jb8dVLI9hL — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) July 14, 2021

The matter will be heard Friday, July 16.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday allowed the yatra from July 25 despite concerns raised in various quarters over the risk posed by such events in triggering a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has cancelled the 'Kawad Yatra' in view of a possible third wave.

More to follow...