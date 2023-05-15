SC junks plea on cleaning rivers Ganga, Yamuna

SC refuses to entertain plea on cleaning of rivers Ganga, Yamuna

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked the petitioner to approach the NGT

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 15 2023, 13:35 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 13:35 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to clean rivers Ganga and Yamuna and monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation, saying there is a specialised tribunal for this.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with his grievances.

Also Read: Scientists take a deep dive to get to the bottom of Ganga mystery

"Why don't you move the NGT? There is is a specialised tribunal for this. We are not inclined to entertain this," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Swami Gurcharan Mishra seeking directions to clean the rivers and also monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Supreme Court
NGT
Ganga
Yamuna

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border

Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border

Changing notions of alms and charity

Changing notions of alms and charity

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

 