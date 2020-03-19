Nirbhaya case: SC rejects curative plea of Pawan Gupta

SC rejects curative petition of Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta

A six-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana dismissed the plea, saying "no case is made out"

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 19 2020, 12:13pm ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 12:45pm ist
Pawan Gupta file photo (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, against the dismissal of his juvenility claim.

A six-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana dismissed the plea, saying "no case is made out".

"The application for oral hearing is rejected. We have gone through the curative petition and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out... Hence, the curative petition is dismissed," said the bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh black warrants for the execution of all the four convicts in the case - Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay (26) and Akshay (31) - in Tihar Jail at 5.30 am on March 20.

All the convicts have exhausted their legal remedies and constitutional remedies with the filing of their mercy petitions, which have been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nirbhaya
Nirbhaya case
Delhi
Supreme Court
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

WhatsApp launches coronavirus info hub

WhatsApp launches coronavirus info hub

Religious hypocrisy

Religious hypocrisy

Coronavirus & China: Crisis to opportunity

Coronavirus & China: Crisis to opportunity

State remains unreformed

State remains unreformed

 