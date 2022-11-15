SC reserves order on curbs for public functionaries

SC reserves order on curbs for public functionaries

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the arguments

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 15 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 16:36 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on whether restrictions can be imposed on a public functionary's right to freedom of speech and expression.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the arguments of Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and lawyers from other parties on the matter.

The bench also comprised Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna. 

Also Read | 51 former and sitting MPs face trial under PMLA: SC

"How can we frame a code of conduct for legislators? We would be encroaching into the powers of the legislature and the executive," Justice Gavai observed.

The attorney general submitted before the bench that any additions or modifications of restrictions to a fundamental right have to come from Parliament as a matter of Constitutional principle.

Mehta said the issue is more of an academic question -- of whether a writ can be filed citing Article 21 for action against a particular statement.

A three-judge bench on October 5, 2017 referred the matter to the Constitution bench to adjudicate various issues, including whether a public functionary or a minister can claim freedom of speech while expressing views on sensitive matters.

The need for authoritative pronouncement on the issue arose as there were arguments that a minister could not take a personal view and his statement has to be with government policy. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court of India
India News
Freedom of Expression
Legislature

What's Brewing

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about Superstar Krishna

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about Superstar Krishna

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

 