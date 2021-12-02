SC slams Centre, Delhi government over rising air pollution levels in national capital

An emergency situation needs emergency measures, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while slamming the Centre and state government over rising air pollution in New Delhi. The apex court granted them 24 hours to find a way to deal with the pollution in the national capital.

"You have to work with creativity...if things are not working," a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and others.

"We have to do something extraordinary...we cannot enforce or induce creativity in your bureaucracy, you have to come up with some steps," the bench added.

The court indicated to appoint an independent authority to monitor measures for controlling pollution.

Also Read | Delhi air quality slips to 'severe' category, minimum temperature rises

The bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, questioned the utility of having a Commission for Air Quality Management, if it ended up having on board people from different departments and seemed like it has no power to enforce its decisions.

As Delhi logged an Air Quality Index of 429 – classified 'severe' – on Thursday, the bench asked, "despite our orders, pollution level is only going up. Where is it coming from?"

"What is the use of a 20-30-member committee (air quality commission)? It is nothing but another burden on the exchequer," the bench said.

Maintaining that the government was equally concerned about life-threatening pollution levels in Delhi, Mehta sought one day's time to talk to the highest authority and to come out with additional measures to deal with the crisis.

"If you do not act, we will step in...we have extraordinary steps in mind," the bench told the counsel, putting the matter for consideration on Friday.

Earlier, during the hearing, the court pulled up the Delhi government for introducing work from home for adults but opening schools for children. Hours after the rebuke, the AAP-led government announced closure of all schools till further orders.

Check out latest DH videos here