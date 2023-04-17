SC tells Varanasi district collector to conduct meetings for 'wuzu'

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the District Collector of Varanasi to conduct a meeting of all parties on Tuesday to consider a request by Muslims for making arrangements for 'wuzu' (ablution) in view of rush for Ramazan.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justice P S Narasimha, and Justice J B Pardiwala ordered to convene a meeting to provide a "congenial working arrangement".

"If there is a consensus in the meeting, it can be implemented without waiting for further orders of the court," the bench said.

Read | Varanasi to host G20 events from April 17

The Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (which manages the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi) led by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi submitted that the 'wuzu' used to be done in the fountain area and there were certain wash rooms near the same. However, after last year's order to protect the area where a Shiv linga was claimed to have been discovered, the entire area got sealed. Ahmadi requested for an order to direct the authorities to consider the request.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Uttar Pradesh, stated that there are existing arrangements for providing water for 'wuzu'. However, opening toilets would create problems.

In their application, Committee of Management, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi, contended the ablution area of the mosque where the "said object" (Shiv Linga) is stated to have been found, which the petitioner maintains, is in fact a part of an old fountain, was sealed by the district authorities and remains sealed till date.

However, in view of bigger rush of 'namazis' during the period of Ramazan, some alternative arrangements have to be made, it said.