SC to hear petitions on criminalising marital rape on May 9

SC to hear on criminalising marital rape on May 9

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 22 2023, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 11:23 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: DH Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed May 9 for a detailed hearing on a batch of petitions pertaining to the criminalisation of marital rape.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

She told the bench that the order of arguments and common compilation in the case is ready.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Centre's reply is ready and has to be vetted.

"List this on May 9, 2023," the bench said.

The top court on January 16 had sought a response of the Centre on a batch of petitions pertaining to the criminalisation of marital rape.

One of the pleas has been filed in relation to the Delhi High Court's split verdict on the issue. This appeal has been filed by Khushboo Saifi, one of the petitioners before the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court on May 11 last year had delivered a split verdict on the issue.

Supreme Court
India News
Marital rape

