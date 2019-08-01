SC transfers trial of all Unnao-related cases to Delhi

The Supreme Court Thursday directed the transfer of all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a court in Uttar Pradesh to a court in the national capital.

The apex court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor as interim compensation.

It directed the CBI to complete within seven days the investigation of the fifth case relating to the accident in which the woman and her lawyer have been critically injured. The trial will be completed within 45 days with the designated judge in Delhi commencing the trial on a day-to-day basis, the court said.

The CJI also directed security & protection to the victim, her lawyer, victim's mother, the four siblings of the victim, her uncle, and immediate family members in Unnao. CRPF will provide security to the mother of Unnao rape survivor, said SC.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi made it clear that the agency can only seek an extension of time for probe in the accident case in exceptional circumstances.

The court also took note of the oral instructions received by the CBI from the doctors of the King George Medical College Hospital that both the woman and her lawyer are in the condition to be airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi.

It will, however, pass the order in this regard after receiving instruction from their family members.