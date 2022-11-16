Scamsters conspiring to impersonate CBI director dupe person of Rs 79 lakh

Two scamsters allegedly conspired to impersonate CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal to dupe a person of Rs 79 lakh on the pretext of "taxes to CBI" and other charges for the installation of a mobile tower on his land, officials said.

The chargesheet in the case involving the Kolkata-based individuals was filed recently. The two allegedly cheated S L Kulkarni in the name of installing a mobile tower and the purported renting of his agriculture land, they said.

The duo allegedly convinced Kulkarni to make the payments amounting to Rs 79 lakh under various heads, including "CBI Taxes" purportedly to be paid to the central probe agency, they said.

In order to give the transaction an authentic cover, they even issued a forged receipt purportedly issued by the CBI for the "taxes" deposited to it, they said.

Both were arrested from Agartala in August this year and brought to Delhi where they are housed in Tihar prison in judicial custody, they said.

The CBI, which did not make the FIR public, recently filed a chargesheet before the special court here against them, they said.

The central agency puts most of its FIRs, barring those related to POCSO, rape and other sensitive cases, on its website in conformity with the directives of the Supreme Court. However, this cheating FIR was not published on the portal.

The special court has taken cognizance of the charges levelled against the duo and ordered proceeding with the trial.