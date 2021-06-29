Security agencies look to counter drone attacks in J&K

Security agencies devising strategy to counter drone attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

The use of drones to mount militant attacks marks the beginning of a new security threat for the country

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 29 2021, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 14:26 ist
Security personnel stand guard at Jammu-Pathankot National Highway after troops spotted drones separately flying over Kunjwani and Kaluchak at midnight. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid a possible threat of further drone attacks by militants on vital security installations, a high alert has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir with security agencies devising a strategy to counter the new threat.

Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar said men have been deployed at vital security installations across the Valley “but details of the same can’t be shared” due to security reasons.

Kumar, along with General-Officer-Commander of Srinagar-based 15-Corps of army and officials of other security agencies also reviewed the drone threat. “It’s a new security challenge and a technical threat. We will deal with it technically,” he told reporters, here.

Also Read | Possible use of weaponised drones for terrorism calls for serious attention: India at UN

The Valley police chief said that all the security installations were on a high alert in Kashmir after the recent twin drone attacks in Jammu. The use of drones to mount militant attacks marks the beginning of a new security threat for the country.

While unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Pakistan have been used to drop weapons along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past, the country, in a first-of-its-kind militant attack, witnessed two explosive devices were dropped from suspected drones on the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu early on Sunday.

A senior police official said what makes drones particularly dangerous is that they fly very low making them undetectable to radars and leaving little by way of reaction time once detected.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Drones
Line of Control

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's growing problem of eating disorders

China's growing problem of eating disorders

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

DH Toon | FM Sitharaman unveils Covid relief package

DH Toon | FM Sitharaman unveils Covid relief package

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto

Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto

Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study

Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

 