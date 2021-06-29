Security agencies devising strategy to counter drone attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Amid a possible threat of further drone attacks by militants on vital security installations, a high alert has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir with security agencies devising a strategy to counter the new threat.

Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar said men have been deployed at vital security installations across the Valley “but details of the same can’t be shared” due to security reasons.

Kumar, along with General-Officer-Commander of Srinagar-based 15-Corps of army and officials of other security agencies also reviewed the drone threat. “It’s a new security challenge and a technical threat. We will deal with it technically,” he told reporters, here.

Also Read | Possible use of weaponised drones for terrorism calls for serious attention: India at UN

The Valley police chief said that all the security installations were on a high alert in Kashmir after the recent twin drone attacks in Jammu. The use of drones to mount militant attacks marks the beginning of a new security threat for the country.

While unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Pakistan have been used to drop weapons along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past, the country, in a first-of-its-kind militant attack, witnessed two explosive devices were dropped from suspected drones on the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu early on Sunday.

A senior police official said what makes drones particularly dangerous is that they fly very low making them undetectable to radars and leaving little by way of reaction time once detected.