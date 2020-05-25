Send clear message on upholding international commitment on labour laws: ILO to PM Narendra Modi

Expressing "deep concern" on the dilution of labour laws in several states in India, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a "clear message" to uphold the country's international commitments and encourage effective social dialogue.

The ILO's comments came in a response to a letter written by ten central trade unions, which sought its intervention to protect the rights of workers amidst states attempting to undermine labour legislation and international labour standards.

Opposition parties and trade unions were also accusing the government of "using the pretext" of COVID-19 pandemic for pushing changes in labour laws. Eight Opposition leaders also wrote to President Ram Nath seeking his intervention to stop "such naked savagery" against the working class at this crucial juncture when the unity of all people is needed to fight the pandemic.

Responding to the trade unions' letter, ILO's Freedom of Association Branch chief Karen Curtis said in his letter that ILO Director General has immediately intervened expressing his "deep concern" at these recent events.

He has appealed to the Prime Minister to "send a clear message to central and state governments to uphold the country's international commitments and encourage engagement in effective social dialogue".

The ten central trade unions -- INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC -- had on May 14 approached ILO saying it was unfortunate that the Centre was supporting "blanket exemptions" to all establishments from all substantive labour laws for a period of three years by the state governments. They said it empowered the employers to hire and fire workers at their convenience, freezing collective bargaining rights and undoing the rights of occupational safety and health.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh had enhanced working hours from eight hours to 12 hours and other provisions initially though some of them backtracked later on some provisions.

In their letter to ILO, the trade unions said they considered these moves as an "attack on human rights and labour rights, besides being a gross violation of the International Labour Standards and also the internationally accepted norm of eight-hour working day. The ILO Convention 144 in regard to Tripartism has also been undermined by the government".

"We, the 10 Central Trade Unions in India request the ILO to take immediate cognizance of these extremely precarious and regressive moves for necessary intervention in the interest of the working class of India," they had said.