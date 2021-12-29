Senior politician Rajveer Singh passes away

Senior leader Rajveer Singh, a former three-time MP from Aonla, died on Wednesday at a hospital in Noida following prolonged illness. He was 83.

He is survived by his son and a daughter, family sources here said.

Elected MP on a BJP ticket from Aonla constituency in 1989, 1991 and 1998, Singh also served as the secretary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, general secretary of Janata Party, vice president of Uttar Pradesh BJP and national president of BJP Kisan Morcha.

He was considered a close aide of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former home minister L K Advani and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.

He had joined the Samajwadi Party in 2004.

His son Dhiren Singh joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, recently.

Singh was popular as a leader of the Rohilkhand region and was known for his influence among workers at the grassroot level.

