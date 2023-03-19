Amritpal was radicalizing youth, stocking arms: Intel

Separatist Amritpal Singh was preparing 'khadkoos', stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

Officials said the radical preacher used to attend 'shaheedi samagam' (memorial events) of slain terrorists, where he termed them 'martyrs of the Panth'

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Mar 19 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 22:45 ist
Amritpal Singh (C). Credit: AFP Photo

Security agencies had raised a red flag after intelligence inputs suggested that pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh was using drug de-addiction centres and a gurdwara for stockpiling weapons and preparing youths to carry out suicide attacks, officials said on Sunday.

A thick dossier prepared with inputs from various security agencies claimed that Singh, who returned from Dubai last year allegedly at the behest of Pakistan's ISI and Khalistan sympathisers residing overseas, was mainly engaged in brainwashing youths to become "khadkoos" or human bombs.

The self-styled radical preacher has been on the run since the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Saturday and arrested 78 members of the 'Waris Punjab De', headed by him.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh's 'close aides' flown from Punjab to Assam, lodged in Dibrugarh jail

According to experts and officials monitoring the situation in Punjab, Pakistan, which is going through its worst economic phase and lost all the wars fought against India, is trying its best to divert the attention of its people by planting stooges like Amritpal Singh inside India.

During the ongoing investigation, several arms and ammunition meant for the so-called Anandpur Khalsa Front (AKF), a creation of Amritpal Singh, were seized. Also, police confiscated uniforms and jackets, officials said, adding that the weapons and ammunition seized from the radical Sikh preacher's car bore "AKF" markings on them.

Also Read | Fresh FIRs against radical preacher Amritpal, associates for possession of illegal weapons

The officials said weapons were illegally being stockpiled in several de-addiction centres run by the 'Waris Panjab De' and a gurdwara in Amritsar.

The youths who were admitted in the de-addiction centres used to be indoctrinated and pushed towards the "gun culture". They were being brainwashed to choose the path of slain terrorist Dilawar Singh, who acted as a human bomb and killed former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, the officials said.

The radical preacher used to attend "shaheedi samagam" (memorial events) of slain terrorists where he termed them so-called "martyrs of the Panth" and glorified the use of weapons.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Punjab News
Amritpal Singh
Punjab police
Khalistan

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

 