Seven-year-old raped, murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar

PTI
Sant Kabir Nagar,
  • Nov 07 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 21:06 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Feminism In India

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered at a village here, police said on Saturday.

The body of the girl, who had gone missing on November 4 from her agriculture field, was recovered on Saturday, police said.

SP Brijesh Singh said the body was sent for a post-mortem, which confirmed rape.

The SP said police are investigating the matter and the culprits will be arrested soon.

Uttar Pradesh
rape

