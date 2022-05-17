Shah directs forces to launch anti-terror ops in J&K

Shah directs security forces to launch anti-terror ops pro-actively in Jammu and Kashmir

He directed the security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively, a statement said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2022, 20:13 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 20:13 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed security forces to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in the union territory, a home ministry statement said.

Also Read | Militants, their handlers want to force Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir: IGP

The home minister conveyed this at a high-level meeting held here to review the security situation in the union territory, ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on June 30.

He directed the security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, senior officials of the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Amit Shah
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way

'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'

'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'

Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast

Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast

The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive

The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedalling out of Bengaluru

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedalling out of Bengaluru

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

 