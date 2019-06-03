Sikhs host iftaar dinner for Muslims in Srinagar

To promote a composite culture of Kashmir and brotherhood between different communities, members of Sikh community hosted an iftar dinner for Muslims, here, on Sunday evening.

The iftar was hosted by Kashmir Sikh Education and Charitable Trust (KSECT) at a local hotel and was attended by politicians, businessmen, police officers, bureaucrats and social activists. From charismatic National Conference Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah to IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faisal, everybody who attended this event praised the organisers.

Iftaar is one of the religious observances of Ramadan, and is often done as a community, with Muslim people gathering to break their fast together. The meal is taken just after the call to prayer Maghrib, which is around sunset.

According to the organisers of the event, it was a token of love from Sikhs to Muslims. “We have braved all odds together in Kashmir and will continue to do so in the future. Sikh community has always stood for the Kashmiriyat and brotherhood. Our aim was to further strengthen it by organising this event,” Baldev Singh Raina, Chairman KSECT, said.

He said they will continue to organise such events in future as there is need of spreading brotherhood.

“From ages, Sikhs and Muslims in Kashmir have shared history, culture. We continue to do so and participate in events hosted by each other. Muslim brethren have shown love and affection for Sikhs and vice-versa,” Raina added.

Another organiser said the event is part of celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Devji. “Awal Allah noor upaya, kudrat ke sabh bande. Ek noor te sabh jug upjiya kaun bhale ko mande. (Every human is equal in front of God) So Kyon Manday Aikheye Jit Jane Rajan (We have to treat everyone equally irrespective of religions, creed and caste,” he said.

Members of Muslim community who participated in the event hailed the Sikh community for their kindness and generosity.

“It is the Sikhs who came forward when Kashmiri students were attacked in other states after the Pulwama terror attack. They organised free lunches and facilitated movement of students back home. Similarly, in Kashmir, since ages they have always stood with Kashmiris,” said Abdul Rasheed, who attended the event.