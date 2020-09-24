Sisodia's condition stable, to undergo another Covid-19 test in couple of days

The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a state-run facility here, is stable, and he will be administered another coronavirus test in a couple of days, officials said on Thursday.

He was admitted to the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday from being under home isolation after he had contracted the infection.

"He is still in ICU since yesterday, but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support as per requirement, and under constant observation," a senior doctor of the hospital said.

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital is a dedicated Covid-19 facility.

"The Deputy CM will be administered an RT-PCR test in a couple of days," the doctor said.

Asked if the minister has any co-morbidities, the doctor, also a senior official said, "He has hypertension.”

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was admitted to the hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen level.

In a video message, Sisodia praised the efforts made by doctors at the LNJP hospital.

"I have been brought to the LNJP Hospital after a need was felt for it. But, seeing the spirit with which the doctors and other healthcare workers are serving patients, I must say, as a Deputy Chief Minister, it is very encouraging," he said.

"It is a wonderful facility here and I am very proud of them. If you need any medical attention in this coronavirus time, LNJP is ready to serve you," the minister said.

Sisodia had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation.

"He (Sisodia) was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure since he was continuously having a little higher body temperature and his oxygen level dropped slightly," a senior official said on Wednesday.

Sisodia was unable to attend the one-day Delhi Assembly session on September 14 since he had tested positive for the disease.

He is the second Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contract Covid-19 infection after Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The Health Minister had tested positive for Covid-19 in June and was hospitalised. He was later administered plasma therapy.