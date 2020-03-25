Six new COVID-19 cases in MP; total goes up to 15

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Mar 25 2020, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 16:44 ist
A BMC worker sprays disinfectant in the premises of a residential area to contain the spread of coronavirus during lockdown, in Bhopal, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 15 on Wednesday with one more person found infected with coronavirus, a health official said.

The latest patient is the father of a 26-year old woman who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, Bhopal's chief medical and health officer Sudhir Deharia said.

The other family members of the woman have tested negative, he said.

The woman, a law post-graduate course student, returned to Bhopal from London last week and later tested positive for the coronavirus.

With her father also testing positive, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bhopal has gone up to two.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Earlier, on Wednesday morning, five people admitted in different hospitals of Indore, including a woman from neighbouring Ujjain district, tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ujjain and Indore administrations subsequently imposed curfew in the two cities.

None of the five patients in Indore have history of travel to abroad, Indore's chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadiya said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

"Of these, two men, both friends, recently visited Vaishno Devi in Jammu," Jadiya said.

Indore Collector Lokesh Jatav said the condition of all the five COVID-19 patients is stable.

All arrangements were being made for proper medical treatment of the coronavirus patients, he said.

Till Tuesday, six positive coronavirus cases were reported from Jabalpur and one each from Bhopal, Gwalior and Shivpuri.

So far, curfew has been clamped in seven districts - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ujjain and Chhatarpur.

No coronavirus case has so far been found in Chhatarpur, but the COVID-19 patient from Gwalior had travel history of Khajuraho (in Chhatarpur).

Curfew has so far been imposed in Rajnagar and Khajuraho towns of Chhatarpur district.

