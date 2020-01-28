Six suspected cases of coronavirus in Haryana

At least six suspected cases of patients infected with the deadly coronavirus have come to the fore in Haryana yesterday.

All have been quarantined in various hospitals. Their blood samples have been sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology in Pune to ascertain whether the patients are positive for the deadly virus.

Director General Health Services Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj talking to DH said that 2 patients suspected to be infected with coronavirus are from Gurugram near the national capital while one cases each has come from Faridabad, Panipat and Nuh in Haryana. “These patients had returned after travel from China. They are under observation,” he said.

A 28-year old Chandigarh tri-city resident has also been quarantined at the prestigious Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after he turned up with likely symptoms of the deadly coronavirus.

A Mohali resident's case is the first suspected case of coronavirus infection reported in northern India. The Chandigarh patient too had returned from China and showed symptoms of the disease. He has been kept in isolation in the communicable disease ward at PGI. His blood sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. PGI has alerted the ministry of Health and Family Welfare about the suspected case.