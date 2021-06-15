'Smog tower at Anand Vihar will be ready by August 31'

Smog tower at Anand Vihar missed deadline due to lockdown, will be ready by August 31: Officials

The Supreme Court had earlier allowed time till June 4 to complete the construction of the 25-metre-high structure

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2021, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 17:12 ist
Engineers (R) supervise as the workers are engaged in the construction of the national capital's first smog tower said to be 25 meters in height near Connaught Place in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has sought three more months to complete the construction of a smog tower at Anand Vihar here, officials said.

Though the agencies had sought special permission to continue the construction work during the lockdown, the restriction on the movement of manpower and material led to some delay, a senior CPCB official said.

"We have sought three more months to complete the work. The smog tower will be ready by August 31," he said.

The Supreme Court had earlier allowed time till June 4 to complete the construction of the 25-metre-high structure.

Another smog tower is coming up at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place.

Last week, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said the second wave of Covid-19 delayed the construction of the smog tower at Connaught Place and it will now be ready by August 15.

Tata Projects Limited (TPL) is building the two smog towers with technical support from IIT-Bombay, which, in collaboration with IIT-Delhi, will validate their performance.

NBCC India Ltd. has been appointed as project management consultant.

The CPCB is the nodal agency for the tower at Anand Vihar, while the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is the nodal agency for the one coming up at Connaught Place.

The two towers will have 1,200 air filters each developed by experts at the University of Minnesota in the United States — which also helped design a 100-metre-high smog tower in Xian, China.

The smog towers, being built at a cost of Rs 22 crore each, are estimated to reduce concentration of PM2.5 up to 70 per cent in a 1-km radius around them.

The SC had in January last year directed the central government to construct a smog tower to reduce pollution at Anand Vihar and the Delhi government to install another such structure at Connaught Place in three months.

In August, the apex court had reprimanded the Centre and state government for missing the deadline for completing the construction of two smog towers. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CPCB
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

 