Soldier killed, 2 others injured as avalanche hits army post in Kashmir

Jawan killed, 2 hurt as avalanche hits army post in J&K

Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 18 2020, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 11:10 ist
An army soldier was killed and two others were injured after a snow avalanche hit a post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday evening.

Officials said the avalanche hit Roshan post at around 8 pm Tuesday night and three soldiers swept away. They were immediately rescued and shifted to a hospital, however, one among them identified as Rifleman Nikhil Sharma (25) of army 7 Rashtriya Rifles was declared brought dead by the doctors, they said.

Two other soldiers - Ramesh Chand and Gurvinder Singh - are undergoing treatment.

Authorities in Kashmir had issued an avalanche warning in four districts of the Valley on Monday after the higher reaches of the union territory received moderate to heavy snowfall. The avalanche warning was issued in Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir and Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.
 

