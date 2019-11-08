Soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 08 2019, 10:51am ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2019, 10:51am ist
Poonch: Smoke rises due to a mortar shell fired by Pakistani Army near the Line of Control (PTI Photo)

A soldier was killed as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, an Army official said.

Pakistan fired at forwarding posts along the LoC around 2.30 am in Krishnaghati sector in Poonch, in which the Army personnel was killed, the official said.

Indian troops carried out retaliatory firing, he added.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Ceasefire violation
Pakistan
Comments (+)
 