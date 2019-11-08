Soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC

A soldier was killed as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, an Army official said.
Pakistan fired at forwarding posts along the LoC around 2.30 am in Krishnaghati sector in Poonch, in which the Army personnel was killed, the official said.
Indian troops carried out retaliatory firing, he added.
