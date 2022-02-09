Sonu Sood rescues 19-year-old accident victim

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 09 2022, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 12:50 ist
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood saved the life of a 19-year-old boy after the latter was involved in a serious road accident on Monday in Moga, Punjab. The accident took place at a flyover where Sonu was passing through.

The actor, upon seeing the state of the crashed car, stepped out and rescued the boy, who was in an unconscious condition. What made the matter tricky was that the car had a central lock. Hence, it took some time to get the victim out of the car but soon he was rushed to the nearest hospital.

The boy received timely medical treatment at the hospital and is now doing fine. Earlier too, Sonu worked to help the country fight Covid-19 during the hellfire of the second wave of the pandemic.

Sonu Sood
India News
Punjab
Road accidents

