SP leader alleges 'top to bottom planned corruption' in Uttar Pradesh govt

Leader of Opposition in the UP Legislative Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, on Monday alleged corruption in the functioning of the state government, saying it is being done in a ‘planned manner’ and those opposing it are being crushed.

Right from tenders to appointments, corruption is going on in the state in a planned manner, he alleged.

"Because of sabka sath, sabka vikas in lein-dein (corruption), no one is facing any problem in carrying out wrong deeds," he said, alleging corruption from 'top to bottom'.

"There is a race for converting public funds into private ones," Chaudhary claimed.

Bureaucrats are busy in corruption and harassing people and those opposing the government or exposing corruption are 'being crushed or face harassment of fake cases', the SP leader alleged.

Chaudhary also equated the UP BJP government to a previous state government in this regard.

"In that previous government, scams had come to light only when there was any shortcoming in payments to the persons occupying the highest post in the government. Now, some issues have come before people as a senior office-bearer (in the ruling party) is unhappy overpayments,” Chaudhary alleged without naming the person.

He said people were not able to express their anger as gathering restrictions were in place under Section 144 of the CrPC in the state at present.