Srinagar set to welcome G20 delegates, security tightened in state

With G20 Tourism Working Group meeting set to begin in Srinagar from Monday, the civil and police administration is busy making final preparations for the success of the mega event.

At least 60 foreign delegates from G20 and other participating countries will attend meetings at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, on the banks of Dal Lake on May 23 while next day they are scheduled to visit famous ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Local administration has been on toes to ensure successful holding of the event. Artists from Jammu and Kashmir would showcase their programmes before the delegates and the rehearsals have been going on non-stop for the past three weeks.

Road reconstruction and maintenance, as well as hood installation and other construction works, are being completed at a rapid speed.

The walls along the roads leading to the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), where the delegates are scheduled to gather, are being painted like a bride to offer visiting delegates a flavour of Kashmir’s culture ahead of the G20 conference in Kashmir.

Extensive security measures have already been in place throughout Jammu and Kashmir to ensure peaceful event. Ahead of the G20 meeting in Srinagar, paramilitary CRPF’s Water Wing and Quick Action Team (QAT) conducted a joint mock drill on the waters of Dal Lake on Saturday.

Marine Commandos (MORCOS) also conducted similar security drills in the lake. The meeting will be held at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake, here. Reports said CRPF men were seen using IED detectors and sniffer dogs along the banks of Dal Lake to ensure road stretch was free from explosives.



Heightened security measures and traffic restrictions will affect event venues, Srinagar International Airport hotels and routes used by delegates.

J&K police, Army, paramilitary BSF and CRPF, Sashastra Seema Bal, and Marine Commandos are all included in the security grid amid threats that terrorists may attempt to disrupt the G20 meet in Kashmir.

A senior police officer said an estimated 1000 CCTVs have been placed and all major thoroughfares in the city and its environs are under constant watch.