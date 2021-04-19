Srinagar to not impose lockdown yet

Despite an alarming rise in Covid-19 positive cases, the Srinagar administration said it does not plan to impose a lockdown as of now.

Refuting reports of lockdown, the district administration on Monday said that there was no such plan at present and that adequate beds and oxygen supply were available in city hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad told reporters that whenever a decision in this regard would be taken, "we as an implementing agency will take necessary steps accordingly. "

Asad along with other top police officers launched a drive against the transporters who are violating the Covid-19 norms. “We have launched a drive to ensure that the directions issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC) are followed in spirit,” he said.

Asked about the availability of oxygen supply, he said that there was no shortage of the oxygen and on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the administration is setting up more oxygen plants, which would be made functional shortly.

On bed capacity in hospitals, the DC said that sufficient beds were available at present. “The beds are also sufficiently available at the Covid designated centres established last year by the administration,” he said.