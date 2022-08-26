Stampede-like scenario in Delhi girls school after fire

Stampede-like situation in Delhi girls school after fire

The officials said that the fire erupted in an electric panel board and there were no injuries

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 15:46 ist

A stampede-like situation was reported at a girls school in the national capital on Friday following a fire incident, officials said.

The fire department officials said they received a call at around 1.30 p.m. of the incident that occurred at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Maujpur.

Immediately, five fire engines were pressed into service.

The officials said that the fire erupted in an electric panel board and there were no injuries.

The local police also reached the scene to assist in rescue operation.

