States must comply with orders on crackers: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that every state must comply with its previous order for banning joint crackers while expressing its concern over the use of banned substances under the guise of green crackers.

The top court also maintained that there can't be a celebration at the cost of others' lives.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna said that celebration does not mean the use of loud crackers, it can also be with "Fuljhaddi" and other less noisy items.

"Our earlier order must be complied with by every state. Despite the fact that there is a specific ban on joint crackers, if you go to any State or city or any celebration, joint crackers are openly available in the market," the bench said.

The court asked if there was a ban how come those firecrackers were being sold in the open market.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for manufacturers' association of firecrackers, contended that the industry should work as per the protocol issued by the government.

"It is an organised industry. Around five lakh families depend on us. So far Sivakasi is concerned, we are taking all the precautions," Dave said.

The court said that the main difficulty was about the implementation of the orders issued by it.

Senior advocate Rajiv Dutta added that because of one or two manufacturers the whole industry should not suffer.

The court asked the parties to exchange copies of counter-affidavits filed in response to a CBI report and posted the matter for hearing on October 26.

The court had earlier said that the CBI report on the use of toxic chemicals in the manufacturing of firecrackers is very serious and "prima facie" it appears that there has been a violation of the court's orders on the use of barium and labelling of fireworks.

The court had on March 3, 2020, directed the Joint Director, CBI at Chennai to make a detailed investigation and submit a report within six weeks on the alleged violation of the court's earlier orders by the manufacturers by using the banned ingredients, including barium salt and mislabeling their products.

The top court had on October 23, 2018, imposed a ban on the use of barium salt due to its deleterious effect.

