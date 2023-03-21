Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India

Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India

Tremors were also felt in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 21 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 23:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of buildings as the earthquake struck around 10.20 pm and was also felt in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property.

According to an automated report generated by the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.6 magnitude quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

