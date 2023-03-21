Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India

Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.
Panic-stricken people rushed out of buildings as the earthquake struck around 10.20 pm and was also felt in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property.
According to an automated report generated by the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.6 magnitude quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space
Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops
No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'
Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods
Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study
As population booms, where are India's working women?
A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks