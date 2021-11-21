Strong winds to push Delhi's AQI to 'moderate' category: Report

Strong winds in the national capital is expected to make the air quality better, in the next 2 days.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded under the 'very poor' category on Sunday, while shallow fog in some areas reduced visibility, affecting the traffic movement.

Also Read | Breathing poison in Delhi: Sense of urgency to tackle air pollution missing

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 324 for PM10 and 200 for PM2.5.

The PM2.5 level was found to be under the 'very poor' category. While according to the SAFAR forecast, the pollution levels are expected to deteriorate further in the next 24 hours with PM10 to likely be at 356 and PM2.5 at 220.

The air quality early warning system for Delhi of Ministry of Earth Sciences, said: "The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in 'very poor' category today... The air quality is likely to improve significantly from November 21 owing to relatively strong winds and reach in 'Poor' category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant," according to a report from the Times of India.

The air quality early warning system for Delhi has predicted the quality will slightly improve to either 'poor' or 'moderate' category in the next couple of days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Base, Delhi recorded eight 'severe days' and one 'poor' air day in the month of November.

“From November 21 to 23, surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality. Transport level winds coming from northwest direction are likely to be strong during November 21-23, flushing out locally emitted pollutant from Delhi to the southeast region that is expected to improve air quality further to the lower end of 'very poor' or 'poor' category in Delhi," said SAFAR regarding the impact the winds can have in the air quality in the city, according to the report.

Due to bad air quality, schools have been remained shut, and until further notice, will continue with online modes of teaching. Following the announcement from the Delhi Chief Minister on November 13th, schools in four cities including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar announced closure the next day.

Watch the latest DH videos here: